The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2021

You already know what time it is! The Stereogum staff has begun rolling out our various retrospectives of the year’s best music, including our picks for the best albums and EPs of 2021. Now it’s your turn to contribute to our canonical rundown of The Year That Was. That’s right: Our annual readers poll the Gummy Awards has begun.

As ever, we are asking you to throw your support behind one (1) album and one (1) song from 2021. It should probably be music released this calendar year, though there could certainly be exceptions for songs released in 2020 (or whenever) that made their primary impact in 2021. Use your judgement. Use common sense. We are not sticklers here.

Along with your votes, we are asking for an email address that we will use to subscribe you to our weekly email newsletter if you so choose, which we recommend because it’s always a delightful look back on the week in music. (We will not sell your email address or use it for any other purpose.) You cannot vote more than once, so make it count. Gummys voting will remain open through 10AM ET on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Let’s get to it, and please don’t hesitate to campaign for your favorites in the comments.