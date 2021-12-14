Twen – “HaHaHome”

We haven’t heard too much from Nashville DIY duo Twen since early last year when they released two songs, “Soothsay” and “Thrice,” which followed their 2019 debut album Awestruck. That’s about to change, though, because Twen are back with a brand-new track, “HaHaHome.”

A pleasant, mid-tempo jaunt, “HaHaHome” is a wash of twanging guitars and trippy psychedelic effects. “Home / Makes me feel so lonely / The sight of something dead,” Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones sigh on the chorus. Listen to “HaHaHome” below.

<a href="https://twen.bandcamp.com/track/hahahome">HaHaHome by twen</a>

“HaHaHome” is out now.