Memphis Street Renamed In Honor Of Young Dolph

A street in Memphis, Tennessee has been renamed in honor of Young Dolph, the 36-year-old rapper who was killed last month. A ceremony unveiling the new street name was held today at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard, near where he was shot. The resolution that was proposed by Councilman JB Smiley will rename the portion of Dunn Avenue between Airways Boulevard and Hays Road.

A statement issued byYoung Dolph’s family reads, in part: “Castalia Heights community, in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance.”

The rapper — whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. — was laid to rest on November 30 in a private ceremony. A public memorial will be held in the city tomorrow. At this past weekend’s Rolling Loud, the festival paid tribute to the late rapper with a performance from Key Glock, O.T. Genasis, and more.

