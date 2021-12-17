We’ve been heavily anticipating a new Father John Misty album, and — as suggested by Josh Tillman’s recently revamped Instagram page, featuring that revamped haircut — it looks like one is finally coming. According to a flexi spoken-word vinyl record mailed by Bella Union to fans, Misty will finally follow up 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer in April with a new one called Chloe And The Next 20th Century.

Here’s the message from the record, as transcribed by the person who uploaded video of the message to Reddit:

Available April 8, 2022 on Sub Pop and Bella Union. Father John Misty’s new album: Chloe And The Next 20th Century. Get it on vinyl, CD, the other one, uh, cassette. And in beautiful deluxe hardback edition with expanded artwork and much more. Is this real? It is. This is the album. You’re listening to it right now. That’s nice. Eleven new tracks produced by Jonathan Wilson and Josh Tillman. Chloe And The Next 20th Century. It’s technically new.

And here’s video of the message itself:

A leak from German Amazon recently suggested this would be a double album, but unless those 11 songs are extremely long, looks like that info was false. But who cares? A new Father John Misty album is imminent. We’re already getting hype for the Premie Evie.

Chloe And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 on Sub Pop/Bella Union.