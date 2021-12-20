Watch Billy Corgan Play Unreleased Songs And Cover “Do You Hear What I Hear?” With His Daughter

Two months ago Billy Corgan performed a bunch of early Smashing Pumpkins songs and pre-Pumpkins material at a series of special acoustic shows at Madame Zuzu’s, his vegan tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. He returned to the same stage over the weekend for a pair of Christmas shows credited to “the Corgan family and friends” with proceeds benefitting the animal shelter PAWS Chicago. Santa was also present, which occasioned this lovely family portrait of Corgan, partner Chloe Mendel, and their two kids:

Footage from Saturday’s show has made its way online, including a very cute video of Corgan singing the Christmas standard “Do You Hear What I Hear?” with his young daughter. He also debuted two unreleased holiday-themed originals, “Evergreen” and “The Magi And The Shiny Bright.” All of that is viewable below.

In other Corgan news, he and Mendel recently joined Cameo “for a very limited time,” also to benefit PAWS. Lastly, and most solemnly, ahead of the Christmas shows he posted a video message about the death of his father, which you can watch below.