Watch Billy Corgan Unearth Pre-Smashing Pumpkins Songs At Acoustic Madame Zuzu’s Gig

News October 11, 2021 3:32 PM By Chris DeVille

Over the past two weekends, Smashing Pumpkins overlord Billy Corgan played a series of four solo acoustic matinees at his Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Performed under the banner of William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990, the gigs were described as “a unique and intimate evening of story and song, as William Patrick Corgan explores his early years as a musician and songwriter with music written between 1985-1990 when he was a fledgling artist on the way to making his first album.” The shows included a number of songs from Corgan’s pre-Pumpkins goth rock band the Marked, as well as a number of early Pumpkins tracks. Below, check out the setlist and footage of almost every song from last night’s show, courtesy of YouTube account polkadotpam.

SETLIST:
“Now That I Feel This Way”
“Pictures Of Phillip”
“First Curse”
“Mao Say Tongue #1”
“Ring Of The Shadow”
“The Dream”
“Mao Say Tongue #2”
“Pain”
“The Vigil”
“There It Goes”
“Jennifer Ever”
“With You”
“La Dolly Vita”

