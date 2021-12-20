Child Abuse Charge Against Alabama Shakes Drummer Dismissed

Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson was arrested back in March on a charge of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.” Now those charges have been dropped.

The Associated Press that a judge in Limestone County, Alabama dismissed the charge against Johnson last Thursday, according to court records. Although no further details about the charge were released, it related to a “spanking incident.” Johnson’s lawyer Nick Lough told the AP. “Steve Johnson maintained his innocence the entire time,” Lough said. “He had to wait for his day in court like so many people do. Thankfully, these charges have been dismissed.”