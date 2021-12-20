Mac DeMarco – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (Bing Crosby Cover)
Mac DeMarco has been covering a different Christmas song every December for years now. Last year it was “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Before that it was “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” in 2019 and “The Christmas Song” in 2018 and “Wonderful Christmastime” in 2017.
Although I can’t find a 2016 track, the earliest yuletide DeMarco in our archives is a run through “White Christmas” from 2015. Now he’s taken on another Bing Crosby classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and released it with a music video starring an inflatable Christmas tree. Watch below.