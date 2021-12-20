Mac DeMarco – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (Bing Crosby Cover)

Christine Lai

New Music December 20, 2021 11:53 AM By Chris DeVille

Mac DeMarco – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (Bing Crosby Cover)

Christine Lai

New Music December 20, 2021 11:53 AM By Chris DeVille

Mac DeMarco has been covering a different Christmas song every December for years now. Last year it was “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Before that it was “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” in 2019 and “The Christmas Song” in 2018 and “Wonderful Christmastime” in 2017.

Although I can’t find a 2016 track, the earliest yuletide DeMarco in our archives is a run through “White Christmas” from 2015. Now he’s taken on another Bing Crosby classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and released it with a music video starring an inflatable Christmas tree. Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Karyn White’s “Romantic”

    19 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”

    4 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Barack Obama’s List Of Favorite 2021 Songs Includes Mitski, Parquet Courts, & The War On Drugs

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest