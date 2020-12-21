Mac DeMarco – “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

New Music December 21, 2020 12:30 PM By Tom Breihan

Hey, look! It’s Mac DeMarco’s annual Christmas song! Once a year, the indie rock class clown brings us his version of a glad-tidings oldie: Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” in 2018, “The Christmas Song” last year. Today, he’s come out with his version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” a song that was introduced to the world when Judy Garland sang it in the 1944 musical Meet Me In St. Louis. DeMarco’s version doesn’t exactly sound like Judy Garland’s.

As with many Mac DeMarco covers, the man’s version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is murky and gooey, with unsettlingly slick keyboard sounds all over everything. Is it a joke? Who cares! DeMarco has always rendered questions like that irrelevant. In his video for the song, DeMarco, who now has a pretty impressive mustache, dances in front of a giant inflatable Santa. Watch it below.

