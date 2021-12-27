For nearly two endless pandemic years, Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night has been providing brief and necessary jolts of fun, rounding up heavy-music heavyweights to pay tribute to the songs of the past. Where 2M2LN was once a weekly deal, it’s more of a special-occasions deal these days. On Black Friday, for instance, the series saluted Metallica’s “Blackened.” And two days ago, on Christmas, Jordan Olds naturally posted a video of himself singing King Diamond’s “Halloween.”

This isn’t the first time Two Minutes To Late Night has done a King Diamond song. Last year, the series did “No Presents For Christmas” on Halloween, so now they’re naturally doing “Halloween” on Christmas. (The song is about every day being like Halloween for King Diamond, so it checks out.) This cover gives Olds an opportunity to bust out his imitation of King Diamond’s high-pitched screech and to wear a pretty incredible leather vest/cape/corpsepaint/mustache ensemble.

Some serious musicians play on the “Halloween” cover. Brandon Ellis and Alan Cassidy, from veteran Michigan death metallers the Black Dahlia Murder, play guitar and drums. Khemmis/Glacial Tomb frontman Ben Hutcherson also plays guitar. Nick Cageao, bassist of Mutoid Man and regular of Two Minutes To Late Night, is here, too. (He was also on that last King Diamond cover.) The video is full of Christmas horror-movie stuff, and it’s a lot of fun. Check out the “Halloween” cover and the King Diamond original below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.