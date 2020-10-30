Watch Members Of Mastodon, Municipal Waste, & Mutoid Man Cover King Diamond’s “No Presents For Christmas” For Halloween

This month, the great video series Two Minutes To Late Night, has gone all-in on Halloween. Once a week, the comedian Jordan Olds convenes an all-star band of punk, metal, and hardcore musicians for a remotely-recorded cover. Thus far this month, they’ve taken on seasonal classics like the Misfits’ “Halloween II,” Ozzy Osbourne’s “Over The Mountain,” Dusty Sprinfield’s “Spooky,” and Oingo Boingo’s “Dead Man’s Party.” Today, the day before Halloween, the series has suddenly popped up with a surprise bonus installment. And naturally, with today being the day before Halloween, they’ve hit us with a Christmas song.

To be fair: This is a Christmas song that lets everyone involved rock costumes. King Diamond, the iconic face-painted Danish screamer and Mercyful Fate frontman, released his absurd holiday nugget “No Presents For Christmas” in 1985. (King Diamond has always been in on the joke.) That’s the one that gets the Two Minutes To Late Night treatment today.

This time around, Jordan Olds (in character as Gwarsenio Hall) does his best version of the King Diamond screech alongside Mastodon singer and drummer Brann Dailor. Brendon Small, from the touring version of the Adult Swim band Dethklok, does the guitar shredding. The rhythm section is Municipal Waste’s Dave Witte and Mutoid Man’s Nick Cageao. Just about everyone wears some combination of King Diamond facepaint and yuletide gear. There’s a mid-song break into “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Behold all this ridiculousness below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.