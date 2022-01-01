Stream Parannoul Side Project Mydreamfever’s Powerfully Serene New Album Rough And Beautiful Place

New Music January 1, 2022 1:38 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Parannoul Side Project Mydreamfever’s Powerfully Serene New Album Rough And Beautiful Place

New Music January 1, 2022 1:38 PM By Chris DeVille

The mysterious DIY emo auteurs are letting the side projects fly! The week before Christmas, Sputnik of the cult-beloved Swedish “sparklepunk” project Weatherday released the great forgetmenot EP under the alias Five Pebbles. Now Parannoul, the one-person project out of Seoul that built a ravenous underground following last year, is here with their own change of pace.

Just a few days after sharing the castoff demo “Glow,” Parannoul has released an EP under the name Mydreamfever that diverges significantly from the bombastic genre-colliding lo-fi sound explored on To See The Next Part Of The Dream. This release, titled Rough And Beautiful Place, is a set of ambient/new age instrumentals built around flickers of melodious piano. Immersing yourself in such a gorgeous collection of sounds is one way to start off your 2022 with extreme serenity.

Stream Rough And Beautiful Place below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love”

    2 days ago

    Sufjan Stevens Lists His Favorite And Least Favorite Albums Of 2021

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Ezra Koenig Shares An Update On The Next Vampire Weekend Album

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest