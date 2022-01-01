Stream Parannoul Side Project Mydreamfever’s Powerfully Serene New Album Rough And Beautiful Place

The mysterious DIY emo auteurs are letting the side projects fly! The week before Christmas, Sputnik of the cult-beloved Swedish “sparklepunk” project Weatherday released the great forgetmenot EP under the alias Five Pebbles. Now Parannoul, the one-person project out of Seoul that built a ravenous underground following last year, is here with their own change of pace.

Just a few days after sharing the castoff demo “Glow,” Parannoul has released an EP under the name Mydreamfever that diverges significantly from the bombastic genre-colliding lo-fi sound explored on To See The Next Part Of The Dream. This release, titled Rough And Beautiful Place, is a set of ambient/new age instrumentals built around flickers of melodious piano. Immersing yourself in such a gorgeous collection of sounds is one way to start off your 2022 with extreme serenity.

Stream Rough And Beautiful Place below.