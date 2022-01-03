Watch A New Trailer For Janet Jackson’s Documentary
Janet Jackson will be the subject of a two-night, four-hour documentary — appropriately titled Janet — that will premiere on A&E and Lifetime later this month. We saw our first teaser of it a few months back, and a new extended trailer was recently shared that reveals an exact release date (part 1 will debut on January 28) and offers up a closer look at what will be included in the doc. In this new trailer, we see some old archival footage and talking heads from Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Janelle Monae, and more. Check it out below.