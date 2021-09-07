From the mid-’80s into the early ’00s, Janet Jackson had one of the all-time great pop-star runs. For most of the ’90s, she arguably even upstaged her older brother Michael — a serious feat, considering that Michael had been the biggest pop star who had ever lived. But in 2004, Janet’s run ended abruptly because of a brief flash of nipple at the Super Bowl and because of the various executives who got very mad about that. Janet Jackson’s whole story is a fascinating one, and it definitely deserves a documentary. Early next year, it’ll get one, with Jackson herself playing a big role in telling it.

In January 2022, A&E will run Janet, a two-night, four-hour documentary about Janet Jackson’s life and career. Janet herself will serve as one of its executive producers, and another exec producer is Randy Jackson — Janet’s brother, not the one from American Idol and Journey. Benjamin Hirsch directs, and Jackson has just shared a brief teaser trailer for the doc.

The Janet teaser features talking-head appearances from Janet Jackson contemporaries like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Paula Abdul. (According to IMDB, the doc will also include Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Janet’s brother Tito Jackson, and Janet’s ex-sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley.) The trailer includes glimpses of old footage of Michael Jackson, Joe Jackson, and Tupac Shakur, and it’s set to Janet’s 1986 single “Control.” It ends with Janet herself saying, “This is my story, told by me, not through someone else’s eyes. This is the truth, take it or leave it, love it or hate it. This is me.” Check it out below.

Janet will debut in January 2022, and it’s timed to the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s self-titled debut album.