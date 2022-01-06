SASAMI – “Say It”

Angela Riccardi

New Music January 6, 2022 9:13 AM By Ryan Leas

SASAMI – “Say It”

Angela Riccardi

New Music January 6, 2022 9:13 AM By Ryan Leas

At the end of October, Sasami announced her new album Squeeze. At the time, she also shared two new songs, “The Greatest” and “Skin A Rat.” (The latter ranked amongst our favorites that week.) Today, Sasami’s back with another new one.

The latest preview of Squeeze arrives in the form of “Say It.” “”Say It’ is a rage anthem dance track about spinning out because someone isn’t communicating with you,” Sasami said in a statement. “I feel like when I hear the song I see a hot femme with a mystical flamethrower engulfed in emotional blue flames throwing elbows alone in an industrial dance club in outer space.”

Check it out below.

Squeeze is out 2/25 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    3 days ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    2 days ago

    The Smile – “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

    1 day ago

    The 2022 State Of Pop Address

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest