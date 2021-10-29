The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Spoon have been so consistent, and so consistently excellent, that it’s hard to believe they’ve gone five years between albums. A quarter-century into their run, it feels like they’ve always been around, always recognizable, always great. But despite the reliably Spoon-y quality they bring to each new offering, Britt Daniel and friends have actually morphed quite a bit from release to release. Like key inspirations Tom Petty and the Rolling Stones, their discography has discernable eras, and the one they’re ushering in right now sounds extremely promising.



“The Hardest Cut” is the lead single from Lucifer On The Sofa, Spoon’s 10th full-length studio album. Their last one, 2017’s Hot Thoughts, found them cribbing from disco and David Bowie with help from Flaming Lips co-conspirator Dave Fridmann. That phase is over. For LP10 they returned to their hometown of Austin to make a self-professed “classic rock” record. Producer Mark Rankin has worked with Queens Of The Stone Age, and you can hear Josh Homme’s poppy stoner-rock in the new song’s heavy chooglin’ groove. Daniel says he got really into Texas forefathers ZZ Top while writing the album, and you can certainly hear them in “The Hardest Cut” too.



The guitar in Spoon songs has often functioned as part of a greater whole, but it’s the central focus here. Within this tight little arrangement, there’s room for the instrument to go nuts without sending “The Hardest Cut” off the rails. Here, guitars descend into gnarly low-end string-bends, the most metal-sounding sequence in the band’s catalog. They blast off into rapid-fire licks like a match being lit, each one so smoky it might burn the whole roadhouse down. Meanwhile Daniel is still there making earworm hooks sound like grizzled rock ‘n’ roll, and his bandmates are as locked-in as ever, lest we forget Spoon are indie rock’s kings of rhythm. It all adds up to a case of truth in advertising: This cut is, indeed, the hardest. —Chris