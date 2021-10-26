Ibibio Sound Machine – “Electricity” (Prod. Hot Chip)

We haven’t heard much from electro Afro-funk ensemble Ibibio Sound Machine since their 2019 LP Doko Mien. Now, the group has teamed up with electronic staples Hot Chip for a thrilling new collaboration, aptly called “Electricity.”

Here’s what Ibibio Sound Machine’s Eno Williams had to say about “Electricity”:

Even in trying times, “without love, there’s no electricity.” This one started out as an idea to mix Afrobeat with Giorgio Moroder–style synth vibes. The end section with Alfred’s korego (Ghanaian 2-stringed folk guitar) solo was already there when we got into the studio, but then we added the big kick drum that happens underneath and Owen from Hot Chip’s crazy drum machine percussion at the end, which gave it a futuristic Afro feel when mixed with the more talking drum parts.

Listen to “Electricity” below.

Ibibio Sound Machine have also outlined a run of UK tour dates. Check those out below.

TOUR DATES:

03/30 Bath, UK @ Forum

03/31 Worthing, UK @ The Venue

04/01 Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

04/03 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

04/07 Newcastle, UK @ Wylam Brewery

04/08 Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

04/09 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

04/14 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom