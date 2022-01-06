Suspect Named In Young Dolph Murder

A suspect has been named in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have identified 23-year-old Justin Johnson as the suspect wanted for shooting and killing the Memphis rapper, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., on November 17.

According to local news, police have issued a warrant for Johnson for first-degree murder. Johnson also currently has a warrant for violation of federal supervised release and is wanted by TBI for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property. “He should be considered armed & dangerous,” the Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation wrote on social media.

In December, a street in Memphis was renamed in honor of Young Dolph, who was 36. The rapper was laid to rest on November 30 in a private ceremony.