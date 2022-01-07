Earl Sweatshirt – “Titanic”

Ryosuke Tanzawa

New Music January 7, 2022 9:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Earl Sweatshirt – “Titanic”

Ryosuke Tanzawa

New Music January 7, 2022 9:24 AM By Tom Breihan

A week from today, Earl Sweatshirt will release his new album SICK!, his first full-length since 2018’s Some Rap Songs. Thus far, Earl has shared two early SICK! singles, “2010” and the Armand Hammer collaboration “Tabula Rasa.” Today, he’s shared another single, and he’s also unveiled the tracklist fo the new LP.

Earl’s newest song is called “Titanic.” It’s a short song, just under two minutes, and it finds Earl working once again with the producer Black Noi$e, a regular collaborator. The beat is warped and off-kilter, but Earl locks in with it hard, reflecting on his return to public life and his decision to leave Los Angeles. There’s no chorus, but when Earl is rapping like this, he doesn’t need one.

SICK! is only 10 tracks long, and other than Armand Hammer on “Tabula Rasa,” the only guest-rapper who appears is Detroit’s Zeelooperz, a longtime affiliate of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade crew. Below, check out “Titanic” and the SICK! tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Old Friend”
02 “2010”
03 “SICK!”
04 “Vision” (Feat. Zelooperz)
05 “Tabula Rasa” (Feat. Armand Hammer)
06 “Lye”
07 “Lobby (int)”
08 “God Laughs”
09 “Titanic”
10 “Fire In The Hole”

SICK! is out 1/14 on Tabula Rasa/Warner Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    13 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    12 hours ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest