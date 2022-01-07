A week from today, Earl Sweatshirt will release his new album SICK!, his first full-length since 2018’s Some Rap Songs. Thus far, Earl has shared two early SICK! singles, “2010” and the Armand Hammer collaboration “Tabula Rasa.” Today, he’s shared another single, and he’s also unveiled the tracklist fo the new LP.

Earl’s newest song is called “Titanic.” It’s a short song, just under two minutes, and it finds Earl working once again with the producer Black Noi$e, a regular collaborator. The beat is warped and off-kilter, but Earl locks in with it hard, reflecting on his return to public life and his decision to leave Los Angeles. There’s no chorus, but when Earl is rapping like this, he doesn’t need one.

SICK! is only 10 tracks long, and other than Armand Hammer on “Tabula Rasa,” the only guest-rapper who appears is Detroit’s Zeelooperz, a longtime affiliate of Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade crew. Below, check out “Titanic” and the SICK! tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Old Friend”

02 “2010”

03 “SICK!”

04 “Vision” (Feat. Zelooperz)

05 “Tabula Rasa” (Feat. Armand Hammer)

06 “Lye”

07 “Lobby (int)”

08 “God Laughs”

09 “Titanic”

10 “Fire In The Hole”

SICK! is out 1/14 on Tabula Rasa/Warner Records.