Earl Sweatshirt – “2010”

Ryosuke Tanzawa

New Music November 19, 2021 9:28 AM By Tom Breihan

Earl Sweatshirt – “2010”

Ryosuke Tanzawa

New Music November 19, 2021 9:28 AM By Tom Breihan

The great Earl Sweatshirt has lately been appearing on tracks from artists like MIKE, the Alchemist, Boldy James, Armand Hammer, and Wiki. Today, he’s returned with “2010,” his first solo single since last year, when he released an expanded edition of his 2019 EP Feet Of Clay. Earl’s new single is called “2010,” and it’s got him rapping over an expansive beat from past collaborator Black Noi$e.

2010 was the year just before Earl Sweatshirt broke out with Odd Future and became a subject of widespread fascination. On “2010,” Earl gets reflective about that time in his life, clashing with his mother and coming to terms with his own depression: “’03, momma rockin’ Liz Claiborne/ Had her stressin’ up the wall, playin’ Mary J. songs/ Rainy day came, couldn’t rinse the stains off/ Long way to go, we already came far.” Whereas Earl’s recent solo material has been murky and lo-fi, this new track finds him relatively sharp and precise, though the whole style is still deeply introspective.

Ryosuke Tanzawa directed the “2010” video, in which Earl smokes a whole lot of weed and basks in natural light. His dreads are getting really long now, and he looks cool as hell. Watch the video below.

“2010” is out now on Tan Cressida/Warner.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “You’re In Love”

    4 hours ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    4 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest