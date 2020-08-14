Back in 2012, when Earl Sweatshirt signed to Warner Bros., he started his own imprint called Tan Cressida. Since then, Earl has released his own music on Tan Cressida, but he hasn’t released any music from anyone else, until now. Earl’s first signing to Tan Cressida is his tour DJ, the Nova Scotia-born and Detroit-raised producer Black Noi$e. Today, Black Noi$e releases Oblivion, a new album crammed with like-minded guests.

Last week, Black Noi$e released “Mutha Magick,” an excellent collaboration with the Chattanooga rapper bbymutha. That was the first single from Oblivion. The full album features collaborations with a ton of other artists, including Danny Brown, MIKE, Pink Siifu, Duendita, Liv.e, and ZeelooperZ. Earl himself is on there, as well, giving one of the more direct verses that he’s rapped in recent memory.

But the real reason to hear Oblivion isn’t all the guests. It’s Black Noi$e himself — a producer strange and distinct enough that his personality shines out no matter who’s on the track. Black Noi$e claims both Detroit techno and J Dilla as influences, and you can hear both in the refracted sci-fi splatter of is synth-addled tracks. The album is only 24 minutes long, and it’ll spin you right around. Stream it below.

Oblivion is out now on Tan Cressida/Warner Bros.