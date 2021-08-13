Stream Boldy James & The Alchemist’s Excellent New Album Bo Jackson

New Music August 13, 2021 9:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Boldy James & The Alchemist’s Excellent New Album Bo Jackson

New Music August 13, 2021 9:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Laconic Detroit rapper Boldy James and veteran LA producer the Alchemist are both on unbelievable hot streaks right now. Last year, Boldy James released a mind-boggling four full-length albums. All of them were very good. A couple of them were great. One of the great ones — one of last year’s best rap albums, in fact — was the Alchemist collaboration The Price Of Tea In China. The Alchemist, meanwhile, is coming off of the great albums that he made with Freddie Gibbs and Armand Hammer. Today, Boldy and Alchemist have gotten back together to release the new album Bo Jackson. You should not be surprised to learn that it’s great.

The combination of Boldy James and the Alchemist just makes too much sense. Boldy James has a gruff, grizzled delivery, and he tells street-life stories like a great crime novelist. Alchemist gives mellow, psychedelic beats that sound like a film score. Together, they make beautiful things. If you listen hard to Bo Jackson, you will hear some dazzling production choices and some ferociously sharp bars. If you simply let the album ride in the background, you will hear gorgeously zoned-out rap music. Either way, you win.

Boldy and Alchemist have great taste in collaborators — they found each other, after all — and plenty of the best people want to work with them. This time around, Bo Jackson has guest verses from a. murderer’s row of today’s best rappers: Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Curren$y, Stove God Cook$. But the real magic in the album is hearing Boldy James and the Alchemist locked in with one another once again. We’ve already posted the early tracks “First 48 Freestyle” and “Drug Zone,” as well as the video for “Turpentine” and “Steel Wool.” But now you can, and should, stream the whole album below.

Bo Jackson is out now on ALC Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    15 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest