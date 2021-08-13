Laconic Detroit rapper Boldy James and veteran LA producer the Alchemist are both on unbelievable hot streaks right now. Last year, Boldy James released a mind-boggling four full-length albums. All of them were very good. A couple of them were great. One of the great ones — one of last year’s best rap albums, in fact — was the Alchemist collaboration The Price Of Tea In China. The Alchemist, meanwhile, is coming off of the great albums that he made with Freddie Gibbs and Armand Hammer. Today, Boldy and Alchemist have gotten back together to release the new album Bo Jackson. You should not be surprised to learn that it’s great.

The combination of Boldy James and the Alchemist just makes too much sense. Boldy James has a gruff, grizzled delivery, and he tells street-life stories like a great crime novelist. Alchemist gives mellow, psychedelic beats that sound like a film score. Together, they make beautiful things. If you listen hard to Bo Jackson, you will hear some dazzling production choices and some ferociously sharp bars. If you simply let the album ride in the background, you will hear gorgeously zoned-out rap music. Either way, you win.

Boldy and Alchemist have great taste in collaborators — they found each other, after all — and plenty of the best people want to work with them. This time around, Bo Jackson has guest verses from a. murderer’s row of today’s best rappers: Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Curren$y, Stove God Cook$. But the real magic in the album is hearing Boldy James and the Alchemist locked in with one another once again. We’ve already posted the early tracks “First 48 Freestyle” and “Drug Zone,” as well as the video for “Turpentine” and “Steel Wool.” But now you can, and should, stream the whole album below.

Bo Jackson is out now on ALC Records.