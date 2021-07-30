Boldy James & The Alchemist – “Drug Zone”

New Music July 30, 2021 1:54 PM By Peter Helman

Boldy James and the Alchemist’s last team-up, last year’s The Price Of Tea In China, was one of our favorite albums of 2020. Which means that we are very much anticipating their follow-up, Bo Jackson, which is coming out next month. They’ve already shared one song from it, “First 48 Freestyle.” And today they’re sharing a bonus track, “Drug Zone,” which sounds as druggy and zoned-out as its title would suggest. Listen below.

Bo Jackson is out 8/13 via ALC Records.

