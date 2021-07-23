Boldy James & The Alchemist – “First 48 Freestyle”

Detroit-based rapper Boldy James began his prolific 2020 with The Price Of Tea In China, produced by the also-prolific Beverly Hills mainstay the Alchemist. They later unveiled the loosie “Pots And Pans” with the Cool Kids and Shorty K. Now the duo is back with more collaborative material; they’ve announced a new album Bo Jackson out next month.

Out today, lead single “First 48 Freestyle” is as heavy as most of Boldy’s material. The verse starts with, “As long as I woke up today, I do not have one complaint,” and goes onto paint a dark portrait of life. But his words are the focus of the song, and the Alchemist’s production is a cinematic background for the rapper’s scene-setting. Listen to “First 48 Freestyle” below.

em>Bo Jackson is out 8/13.