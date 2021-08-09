Boldy James & The Alchemist – “Turpentine” & “Steel Wool”

Last year, the resurgent Detroit underground rapper Boldy James released four full-length studio albums. Two of those albums were truly great, and two were merely very good. One of the great ones was The Prince Of Tea In China, the collaborative album that Boldy made with the Alchemist, the great producer who’s been working with Boldy for years. In a few days, we’re getting a whole new album from Boldy James and the Alchemist, and based on everything we’ve heard so far, that’s a reason to be excited.

The new Boldy James/Alchemist LP Bo Jackson arrives on Friday, and it features appearances from rappers like Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Curren$y, and Stove God Cook$. We’ve already heard the early singles “Drug Zone” and “First 48 Freestyle,” and now Boldy and Alchemist have shared a video for two more tracks from the album, “Turpentine” and “Steel Wool.”

On both tracks, Boldy expounds gravelly crime-life wisdom over hazy Alchemist production, and they blur together nicely. Boldy never offers any of the tragic storytelling that he brought to The Price Of Tea In China, but he remains a deeply compelling presence, and he also rhymes “Topanga” with “Macarena.” In director Lonewolf’s video, Boldy and Alchemist roll through a picturesque desert landscape. Check it out below.

Bo Jackson is out 8/13 on ALC Records.