Watch Noel Gallagher Cover David Bowie For A Bowie Celebration Livestream

News January 9, 2022 11:02 AM By James Rettig

Last night, David Bowie pianist Mike Garson threw another livestreamed concert called A Bowie Celebration to honor what would have been the musician’s 75th birthday. Last year, he did the same thing for Bowie’s birthday.

Performances this time around included Noel Gallagher covering The Next Day single “Valentine’s Day,” Def Leppard doing Aladdin Sane‘s “Drive-In Saturday,” and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor taking on “Let’s Dance,” which they’ve done live before. Also on hand were Evan Rachel Wood, Gary Oldman, 30 Seconds To Mars’ Rob Thomas, Walk The Moon, Living Colour, and more.

Watch some videos from the event below. Tickets are still available to watch the full livestream.

