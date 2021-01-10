Watch Trent Reznor Cover “Fantastic Voyage” & “Fashion” For David Bowie Tribute Livestream

Last night, pianist Mike Garson held a livestream event called A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day featuring a ton of musicians, including many Bowie collaborators, paying tribute to the late musician, who passed away five years ago today. The event — which was postponed a day following some logistical difficulties — included appearances from Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Duran Duran, Boy George, and many more.

Trent Reznor was also on hand. He covered two Bowie tracks: Lodger‘s “Fantastic Voyage” and Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)‘s “Fashion.” He was joined by Garson (who has collaborated with Reznor many times over the years), Atticus Ross, and Reznor’s wife and How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig.

Check out video of the covers below.

Reznor and Ross also covered Bowie’s “Life On Mars?” for the HBO miniseries Watchmen in 2019.

Billy Corgan broke out his cover of “Space Oddity” for the show, which he’s performed a few times over the years:

And here’s Yungblud covering “Life On Mars”: