Watch Trent Reznor Cover “Fantastic Voyage” & “Fashion” For David Bowie Tribute Livestream

News January 10, 2021 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Watch Trent Reznor Cover “Fantastic Voyage” & “Fashion” For David Bowie Tribute Livestream

News January 10, 2021 10:26 AM By James Rettig

Last night, pianist Mike Garson held a livestream event called A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day featuring a ton of musicians, including many Bowie collaborators, paying tribute to the late musician, who passed away five years ago today. The event — which was postponed a day following some logistical difficulties — included appearances from Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Duran Duran, Boy George, and many more.

Trent Reznor was also on hand. He covered two Bowie tracks: Lodger‘s “Fantastic Voyage” and Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)‘s “Fashion.” He was joined by Garson (who has collaborated with Reznor many times over the years), Atticus Ross, and Reznor’s wife and How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig.

Check out video of the covers below.

Reznor and Ross also covered Bowie’s “Life On Mars?” for the HBO miniseries Watchmen in 2019.

Billy Corgan broke out his cover of “Space Oddity” for the show, which he’s performed a few times over the years:

And here’s Yungblud covering “Life On Mars”:

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Huey Lewis And The News’ “Stuck With You”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “When I Think Of You”

    3 days ago

    Ariel Pink & John Maus Attended Trump’s Rally In Washington

    4 days ago

    Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer After Attending Trump Rally

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest