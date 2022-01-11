Cate Le Bon – “Remembering Me”

Cate Le Bon – “Remembering Me”

Cate Le Bon is releasing a new album, Pompeii, next month, the follow-up to 2019’s excellent Reward. She’s shared two singles from it already, “Running Away” and “Moderation,” and today she’s sharing one more, “Remembering Me,” a burbling groove whose chorus goes: “Upset and out of touch/ Good grief, you missed so much/ Louder than empty rooms/ Face down in heirlooms/ Remembering me.”

“‘Remembering Me’ is a neurotic diary entry that questions notions of legacy and warped sentimentalism in the desperate need to self-mythologise,” Le Bon said in a statement. Below, watch a video for the track by directors Juliana Giraffe and Nicola Giraffe.

Pompeii is out 2/4 via Mexican Summer.

