Young Dolph's Suspected Killers In Custody

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

News January 11, 2022 6:35 PM By Rachel Brodsky

A suspect wanted for the murder of Young Dolph is in custody, according to TMZ. 23-year-old Justin Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals Officers Tuesday in Indiana. A second suspect, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, was indicted on several charges including first-degree murder. Smith was already in jail for a previous arrest involving the white car believed to be the getaway vehicle in Dolph’s murder.

Last week, U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified Johnson as the suspect wanted for shooting and killing the Memphis rapper, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., on November 17. Johnson has said he’s innocent, though law enforcement says he has ties to organized crime. Smith has not made a public statement at this time.

Yesterday, FOX 13 in Memphis reported that Johnson was still on the run, though a post on what is believed to be his (since-deleted) Instagram account said he planned to turn himself in yesterday (Monday), which didn’t happen.

In December, a street in Memphis was renamed in honor of Young Dolph, who was 36. The rapper was laid to rest on November 30 in a private ceremony.

