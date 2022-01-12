Stella Mozgawa is the drummer for Warpaint, and she’s also done a ton of work with artists like Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett. (Just last year, Mozgawa co-produced Barnett’s album Things Take Time, Take Time. Boom Bip is a veteran producer who first came up in underground avant-rap circles, working with artists like Doseone and Buck 65. Mozgawa and Boom Bip have been friends ever since Mozgawa moved from Australia to Los Angeles more than a decade ago. They’ve worked together, too; Mozgawa toured as the drummer for Boom Bip’s Neon Neon project in 2013. For a few years now, Mozgawa and Boom Bip have been making music together. Today, they’ve announced the existence of Belief, their new duo, and they’ve shared first single “I Want To Be.”

Mozgawa and Boom Bip first bonded over their shared love of early-‘90s techno. They started recording together in 2016, and their organizing principal was the question of what Mark Bell would do. (Mark Bell, the late British producer, is best known for making adventurous dance records under his LFO moniker.) After recording long improvised sessions together, the duo spent years editing and tweaking, and now they’re ready to present that music to the world.

Belief’s debut single “I Want To Be” is a skittery instrumental that truly evokes the early rave era, both in its hard breakbeats and its zonked-out astral tone. Director Glashier shot the video in Berlin, and it captures a dancer emotively going off in a dark, abandoned street. Check it out below.

“I Want To Be” is out now on Lex Records.