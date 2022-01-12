Evan Rachel Wood Documentary Chronicling Marilyn Manson Allegations To Premiere At Sundance 2022

A documentary about Evan Rachel Wood called Phoenix Rising has been added to this year’s Sundance Film Festival lineup. The two-part film, which was directed by Amy Berg, will chronicle the time period leading up to her abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. A description for the film says that it “intimately charts her journey as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time.”

Last year, Wood publicly accused Manson of grooming and abuse, after previously alluding to her experience with Manson in a widely-shared testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in 2018 in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill Of Rights Act. Since Wood came forward, multiple people have accused Manson of abuse and he is currently under investigation for domestic violence allegations.

The first part of Phoenix Rising will be premiering at Sundance; that and the second part will air on HBO later this year. Sundance Film Festival will begin next week — it was recently decided that the event will be entirely virtual due to rising COVID-19 cases.