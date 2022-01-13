Röyksopp – “The Ladder”

Röyksopp – “The Ladder”

On New Year’s Day, Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp resurfaced with a new two-minute track called “(Nothing But) Ashes…” It was the first new music since 2014’s The Inevitable End, save for a series of rarities called Lost Tapes published throughout 2019 and 2020. Along with releasing “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” Röyksopp have been teasing a mysterious project called “Press R,” which the band has been dropping hints about on Instagram. Anyway, tonight another new song has been posted to YouTube along with a visualizer directed by Jonathan Zawada. It’s an all-instrumental track called “The Ladder.” Check it out below.

