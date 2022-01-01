Röyksopp – “(Nothing But) Ashes…”
The Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp declared 2014’s The Inevitable End their final LP but promised to keep making music in other formats. They’ve made good on that pledge in the interim, most recently a series of rarities published under the name Lost Tapes throughout 2019 and 2020 — the kind of archival project that suggested maybe Röyksopp were winding down after all. They didn’t make a peep in 2021 but are back today with a video for a new two-minute track called “(Nothing But) Ashes…” It’s posted on YouTube with the profoundly mysterious subtitle “Profound Mysteries.” Check it out below.