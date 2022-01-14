Joey Bada$$ – “THE REV3NGE”
Joey Bada$$ hasn’t released a proper album since All-Amerikkkan Badass in 2017, but the Brooklyn rapper still pops up every now and then, starring in film and TV projects like Raising Kanan and Two Distant Strangers or dropping EPs and one-off singles. And today, he’s back with a new song that supposedly heralds the coming of a new LP. “Heard they was sleepin’ again, say it no more,” he raps on “THE REV3NGE.” “This is a rude awakenin’, kick in the door/ Back and I’m better than ever before/Don’t get it mistaken, I’m ready for war.” Listen below.