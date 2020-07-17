Joey Bada$$ has popped up from time to time in recent years — staring at a solar eclipse, guesting with artists like Flatbush Zombies and Chloe x Halle, acting as Inspectah Deck in Hulu’s Wu-Tang series, participating in the supergroup Beast Coast — but he hasn’t released a proper project since 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Badass. That changes today with The Light Pack, a new three-song EP.

The Light Pack begins with “The Light,” which arrives with a music video by Kerby Jean-Raymond and Levi Turner. The clip documents Joey’s participation in a traditional Haitian Voodoo ceremony in Brooklyn before hitting the streets to participate in a protest. That song and the Roy Ayers-sampling closing track “Shine” were produced by Statik Selektah. Between them in the tracklist is a Pusha T collaboration called “No Explanation” produced by Sean C & LV with Swizz Beatz. It’s a good little collection that introduces the world to a revitalized Joey Bada$$.

Stream all three new tracks below.

The Light Pack is out now on Pro Era/Columbia.