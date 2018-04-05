Flatbush Zombies Share “Vacation” (Feat. Joey Bada$$) And Short Film With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ice T, & John Leguizamo

Flatbush Zombies’ new album, Vacation In Hell, comes out tomorrow, and today they’re are sharing a short film accompaniment to it called VACATION (The-Movie) that was directed by Phillip T. Annand. It finds the Brooklyn rap trio brainstorming ways to get famous at a diner, and they get advice from some very special guests in the form of Lin Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, and Ice-T. Those more sketch-like segments are interspersed with a more traditional video for their latest single, “Vacation,” the quasi-title track from their forthcoming album that features Joey Bada$$. Watch the short film and listen to the song below.

Vacation In Hell is out 4/6.