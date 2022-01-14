The scarily talented young Atlanta rap star J.I.D hasn’t released a full-length since his great 2018 breakout DiCaprio 2, but this does not appear to be a problem for him. In the past three years, J.I.D has collaborated with big-deal artists like Doja Cat and James Blake, and he’s continued to annihilate all his guest-verses. Last year, J.I.D linked up with Imagine Dragons to make “Enemy,” the theme song for the animated Netflix show Arcane, and it became his biggest-ever hit. Later this year, J.I.D will play Coachella, and he’s higher up on the bill than a lot of big name rappers who have much newer albums.

Today, J.I.D has come out with a truly impressive new single called “Surround Sound.” This might be an indication that he’s finally getting ready to release a new album, but even if that doesn’t happen, the song slaps. On “Surround Sound,” J.I.D teams up with fellow Atlanta heroes 21 Savage and Baby Tate. (It appears that Baby Tate has dropped the “Yung” from her name but not the “Baby.” This makes sense, I guess. Babies, by definition, are yung.) These three artists sound nothing like one another, and yet they fit together nicely on this track.

For “Surround Sound,” producers Christo and DJ Scheme sample Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead,” the same soul classic that once powered Mos Def’s “Ms. Fat Booty.” There’s also a beat-switch that gives J.I.D more chances to go crazy. “Surround Sound” makes it clear, once again, that J.I.D is a masterful technical rapper who can also write a serious hook. That makes him a rare beast indeed. Below, check out directors Mac Grant and Chad Tennies’ cinematic “Surround Sound” video.

“Surround Sound” is out now on Dreamville/Interscope.