After two years of postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19, a new Coachella lineup is officially out. As reported a week ago, Billie Eilish and Ye (formerly Kanye West) will headline the 2022 event, as will Harry Styles, whom Billboard first confirmed after a poster leak on Wednesday. It will be Styles’ first performance at the festival. Eilish performed there in 2019 (she’ll be Coachella’s youngest-ever headliner) and Kanye headlined in 2011.

Anyway, back to 2022: other performances this year include Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Jamie xx, Flume, Run The Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Danny Elfman, IDLES, Japanese Breakfast, Carly Rae Jepsen, Freddie Gibbs, BROCKHAMPTON, Denzel Curry, Turnstile, 100 gets, Spiritualized, Caribou, Madlib, Floating Points, Amber Mark, Vince Staples, slowthai, Mannequin Pussy, black midi, Nilüfer Yanya, Arooj Aftab, Caroline Polachek, Code Orange, Orville Peck, beabadoobee, Channel Tres, and 88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER.

The last Coachella lineup reveal in 2020 listed Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against The Machine as headliners. Rage have since dropped off, and Scott was removed in the wake of the deadly disaster at his Astroworld festival in Houston last fall. Coachella announced months ago that Ocean had been shifted to 2023.

Coachella will once again take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over two weekends with roughly identical lineups, April 15-17 and 22-24. The music fest, North America’s largest, is already sold out for the first weekend. Weeknd 2 presale starts Friday 1/14 at 1PM EST.