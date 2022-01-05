Billie Eilish Reportedly Headlining Coachella

Rich Fury / Getty Images

News January 5, 2022 2:17 PM By Ryan Leas

Billie Eilish Reportedly Headlining Coachella

Rich Fury / Getty Images

News January 5, 2022 2:17 PM By Ryan Leas

Coachella, like every other major festival, has had to change their plans again and again thanks to the various waves of the pandemic. Back in 2020, it intended to throw a festival headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. Now, after Coachella couldn’t happen in either 2020 or 2021, that original lineup has undergone some changes. We already know Frank Ocean will instead headline in 2023, and there have been rumblings that RATM won’t be headlining the 2022 edition either. While there’s been no official news about Scott, there were already reports last month that he’d been dropped after the tragedy at Astroworld.

So now all the headlining slots may be up for grabs at one of the country’s biggest fests. Some reports indicate that Swedish House Mafia, who had already announced they’d be returning to performing and would appear at Coachella 2022, may be a headliner. It would appear that another is going to be Billie Eilish. TMZ reports that a source claims Eilish has been added to the lineup as one of 2022’s headliners. The Coachella lineup usually drops around this time of year, so perhaps we’ll see the whole picture soon.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    8 hours ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    17 hours ago

    The 2022 State Of Pop Address

    2 days ago

    The Weeknd Shares Dawn FM Cover Art, Tracklist

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest