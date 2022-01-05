Billie Eilish Reportedly Headlining Coachella

Coachella, like every other major festival, has had to change their plans again and again thanks to the various waves of the pandemic. Back in 2020, it intended to throw a festival headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott. Now, after Coachella couldn’t happen in either 2020 or 2021, that original lineup has undergone some changes. We already know Frank Ocean will instead headline in 2023, and there have been rumblings that RATM won’t be headlining the 2022 edition either. While there’s been no official news about Scott, there were already reports last month that he’d been dropped after the tragedy at Astroworld.

So now all the headlining slots may be up for grabs at one of the country’s biggest fests. Some reports indicate that Swedish House Mafia, who had already announced they’d be returning to performing and would appear at Coachella 2022, may be a headliner. It would appear that another is going to be Billie Eilish. TMZ reports that a source claims Eilish has been added to the lineup as one of 2022’s headliners. The Coachella lineup usually drops around this time of year, so perhaps we’ll see the whole picture soon.