Parquet Courts Played “Stoned And Starving” As An Ellen Online Exclusive, With A Newly Inserted Angry Diatribe

News January 14, 2022 1:04 PM By Chris DeVille

Those fun-loving tricksters in Parquet Courts are at it again! Just days after going on Ellen and performing a B-side, they’re back with an online exclusive from the same taping. Of course they saved “Stoned And Starving,” arguably their best-loved track, which for years they refused to perform live, for what amounts to the B-side of this high-profile TV performance.

The Parquet boys have started working “Stoned And Starving” back into their setlists lately, but it’s still a treat to see them breaking the song out after so many years on the shelf. Stick around for the new bridge in which Andrew Savage angrily rants about the state of modern society: “TV channels and computers/ Facebook pages/ Boring! Boring!/ Rock ‘n’ roll has got me snoring!”

Watch below.

Premature Evaluation: Parquet Courts Sympathy For Life
