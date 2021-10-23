Yesterday Parquet Courts put out their great new album Sympathy For Life, which we called the biggest creative leap of their career. They celebrated the new LP’s release with a hometown show at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. And although they debuted several songs from the album in Jersey City back in August, there were still plenty of new ones on the setlist for the first time at MHOW. Footage of several of those debuts — including the title track, “Marathon Of Anger,” “Trullo,” “Zoom Out,” “Application/Apparatus,” and “Pulcinella” — has made its way online. Check out the videos below.

Parquet Courts also played early anthem “Stoned And Starving,” which was featured in their 10th anniversary livestream but hasn’t been busted out at an in-person concert since 2015. Here’s footage of that too.

SETLIST:

“Walking At A Downtown Pace”

“Dust”

“Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience”

“Freebird II”

“Marathon Of Anger”

“Sympathy For Life”

“Black Widow Spider”

“Homo Sapien”

“Light Up Gold II”

“Trullo”

“Mardi Gras Beads”

“Human Performance”

“Just Shadows”

“Wide Awake”

“Zoom Out”

“Plant Life”

“Application/Apparatus”

“Stoned And Starving”

“Pulcinella”