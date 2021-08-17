Watch Parquet Courts Debut 5 New Songs In Jersey City

In Jersey City, the Parquet boys debuted four new songs and played “Plant Life” live for the first time. The show opened with a new one called “Walking At A Downtown Pace,” and in the middle of the set they unveiled three straight previously unreleased titles: “Just Shadows,” “Black Widow Spider,” and “Homo Sapien.” The last of the live debuts was “Plant Life,” which clocked in at about five minutes this time. Check out fan-shot footage of all these tracks below.

SETLIST:

“Walking At A Downtown Pace”

“Dust”

“Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience”

“Freebird II”

“Dear Ramona”

“Tenderness”

“Just Shadows”

“Black Widow Spider”

“Homo Sapien”

“Light Up Gold II”

“Wide Awake”

“Mardi Gras Beads”

“Always Back In Town”

“Slide Machine” (13th Floor Elevators Cover)

“Plant Life”

“Human Performance”

“Master Of My Craft”

“Borrowed Time”

“Donuts Only”

“Uncast Shadow Of A Southern Myth”