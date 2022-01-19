In September, Harriette Pilbeam announced she’d signed to Secretly Canadian and shared a new single called “This Enchanted.” That was just a precursor to Hatchie’s sophomore album. It’s called Giving The World Away, and it’s out in late April.

A press release describes it as an album showing Hatchie come into her own. “I’m capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken — there’s a bigger picture than that,” Pilbeam said in a statement. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface — and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Along with the announcement, Pilbeam has shared a new single called “Quicksand.” It was produced by Jorge Elbrecht — who also oversaw the rest of Giving The World Away — and co-written with Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, alongside Hatchie’s own collaborator Joe Agius. Here’s what Pilbeam had to say about the song:

“Quicksand” is about dealing with the realisation that you’ll never be satisfied. I started writing it when I was home between tours in 2019 before finishing it with Joe Agius and Dan Nigro the next year. I was feeling guilty and ungrateful for not being happy about a few different things in my life that were technically going well. I had to work through some tough learned thought processes and emotions that had been working away for years to try to understand how to be happy with my present, and stop fixating on my past and future. The video digs deeper into showing this juxtaposition of such sadness and anger despite being surrounded by glamour and grandeur.

“Quicksand” comes with a video directed by Nathan Castiel, who says it “plays off of some tropes of Hollywood glamour in a melancholy and surreal way while giving Harriette room to perform and express the song’s raw emotion.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lights On”

02 “This Enchanted”

03 “Twin”

04 “Take My Hand”

05 “The Rhythm”

06 “Quicksand”

07 “Thinking Of”

08 “Giving The World Away”

09 “The Key”

10 “Don’t Leave Me In The Rain”

11 “Sunday Song”

12 “Til We Run Out Of Air”

TOUR DATES:

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

05/06 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom At Somerville Theatre

05/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

05/13 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

05/15 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Giving The World Away is out 4/22 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.