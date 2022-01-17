Phosphorescent – “Bad News From Home” (Randy Newman Cover)
Phosphorescent hasn’t released a new album since 2018’s C’Est La Vie, which itself arrived five years after 2013’s Muchacho. Is it time for another LP? Not exactly. Matthew Houck is instead launching something called The Full Moon Project with a cover of Randy Newman’s dark, brooding 1988 ballad “Bad News From Home,” with artwork showcasing Houck in full enlightened-beach-bum splendor. Some versions of the Full Moon Project logo indicate that it’s running from January to December of this year, and the Newman cover is labeled “Wolf Moon.” So probably expect more of these in the coming months, but until then, hear both the Phosphorescent and Newman versions of “Bad News From Home” below.