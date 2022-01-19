It’s been a while since Camp Cope’s last album, 2018’s How To Socialise & Make Friends. In the four years since it came out, Georgia Maq split off for her solo album Pleaser. But now, Camp Cope is about to return. In November, the band released “Blue,” promised as the first preview of a forthcoming album. That album is called Running With The Hurricane, and it’ll be out in late March.

Running With The Hurricane shares a name with a song by Redgum, the Australian folk group Maq’s late father played in. “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side,” Maq explained. “And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.” Running With The Hurricane also features contributions from Courtney Barnett on “Caroline” and “Sing Your Heart Out” and Cable Ties’ Shauna Boyle on “One Wink At A Time.”

Along with the announcement, Camp Cope have shared the album’s title track. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Caroline”

02 “Running With The Hurricane”

03 “One Wink At A Time”

04 “Blue”

05 “The Screaming Planet”

06 “Love Like You Do”

07 “Jealous”

08 “The Mountain”

09 “Say The Line”

10 “Sing Your Heart Out”

Running With The Hurricane is out 3/25 via Poison City Records/Run For Cover.