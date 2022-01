Next month brings the much-hyped Big Thief double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. We’ve heard a bunch of tracks from the album so far, including “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” “Change,” “Time Escaping,” “Spud Infinity,” and “No Reason.” Today, we’re getting another one called “Simulation Swarm,” which fans might remember hearing when lead singer Adrianne Lenker previewed it via Instagram last February.

Additionally, after announcing that many of their upcoming tour EU tour dates would need to be rescheduled, the band has outlined their updated dates for 2022. Check out the new rundown, and listen to the gorgeous, urgent “Simulation Swarm” below.

02/24 – Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *

02/25 – Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom – SOLD OUT *

02/26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *

02/27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol – SOLD OUT *

03/02 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – SOLD OUT *

03/03 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – SOLD OUT +

03/04 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – SOLD OUT +

03/05 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

04/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

04/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre – SOLD OUT

04/18 – Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

05/13 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s – SOLD OUT

05/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/05 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale – RESCHEDULED

06/06 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale – RESCHEDULED

06/07 – Lyron, FR @ Transbordeur – RESCHEDULED

06/08 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey – RESCHEDULED

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds – RESCHEDULED

06/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA – RESCHEDULED, SOLD OUT

06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways 2022

06/18 – Stavanger, NL @ Mablis Festival 2022

06/19 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset i Bergen

06/20 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

06/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

06/23 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall – RESCHEDULED

06/27 – Utrecht, Nl @ Tivoli Vredenburg – RESCHEDULED, SOLD OUT

06/28 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal – RESCHEDULED

07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik – RESCHEDULED

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys – RESCHEDULED

* w/ KMRU

+ w/ Tucker Zimmerman

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out 2/11 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.