Big Thief – “Spud Infinity” & “No Reason”

In February, Big Thief are releasing a new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. In reflection of its extended tracklist, we’ve heard a whole lot of singles from it already: “Little Things” and “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” “Change,” “Time Escaping” — and most of those tracks have landed somewhere on our best songs of the week lists. Today, Big Thief are sharing two more, “Spud Infinity” and “No Reason.”

“Spud Infinity,” which the band has played a bunch on tour over the last couple years, is a rootsy ramble filled with Adrianne Lenker’s oddball poetry. Choice line: “When I say heart I mean finished/ The last one there is a potato knish/ Baking too long in the sun of spud infinity.” And “No Reason” is a communal sweep, and it’s centered around a flute played by Richard Hardy, who the band apparently overheard playing from a lookout tower while they were recording in the Colorado Rockies and then recruited him to come play with them. (Hey, that’s what they say!)

Check out both tracks below.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out 2/11 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

