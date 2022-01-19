Bellows – “Death Of Dog”
Bellows, the expansive and ambitious folk-pop project led by Oliver Kalb, are coming back with the new album Next Of Kin in a couple of months. And now, following early tracks “Rancher’s Pride” and “McNally Jackson,” we’re getting “Death Of Dog,” a sweetly melodic, unexpectedly catchy meditation on loss featuring harmonies from Another Michael’s Alenni Davis. Listen and watch the music video directed by Matt Hixon below.
Next Of Kin is out 3/23 via Topshelf. Pre-order it here.