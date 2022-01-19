Jason Mantzoukas Voices Tommy Lee’s Penis In Hulu’s Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s limited series about the troubled, tabloid-igniting romance between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, is premiering the first week of February. Today Variety published a cover story on the show and its stars, Lily James and Sebastian Stan, which revealed this fascinating factoid: In the show, Tommy Lee’s penis is voiced by Jason Mantzoukas.

Yes, the man’s dong has a voice, and that voice belongs to Mantzoukas, the comedic character actor who has been bringing wild-eyed eccentricity to series like The Good Place, The League, and Brooklyn 99 for years. In the second episode of Pam & Tommy, Lee wonders whether he’s falling in love, which leads to a heart-to-heart with his private parts. Apparently the scene is directly lifted from Lee’s autobiography Tommyland. “As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” showrunner Robert Siegel told Variety. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

Pam & Tommy premieres 2/2 on Hulu.