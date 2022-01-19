Jason Mantzoukas Voices Tommy Lee’s Penis In Hulu’s Pam & Tommy

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

News January 19, 2022 12:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Jason Mantzoukas Voices Tommy Lee’s Penis In Hulu’s Pam & Tommy

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

News January 19, 2022 12:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s limited series about the troubled, tabloid-igniting romance between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, is premiering the first week of February. Today Variety published a cover story on the show and its stars, Lily James and Sebastian Stan, which revealed this fascinating factoid: In the show, Tommy Lee’s penis is voiced by Jason Mantzoukas.

Yes, the man’s dong has a voice, and that voice belongs to Mantzoukas, the comedic character actor who has been bringing wild-eyed eccentricity to series like The Good Place, The League, and Brooklyn 99 for years. In the second episode of Pam & Tommy, Lee wonders whether he’s falling in love, which leads to a heart-to-heart with his private parts. Apparently the scene is directly lifted from Lee’s autobiography Tommyland. “As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” showrunner Robert Siegel told Variety. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

Pam & Tommy premieres 2/2 on Hulu.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”

    19 hours ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    2 days ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    2 days ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    5 days ago

    We Need To Talk About Bruno

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest