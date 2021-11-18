People can’t stop adapting the Mötley Crüe saga into streaming content. In 2019, Netflix released The Dirt, the terrible biopic on the Crüe. Machine Gun Kelly played Tommy Lee. Last year, we learned that Sebastian Stan, best known as the Winter Soldier, had signed on to play his own version of Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, a forthcoming Hulu miniseries that will chronicle the sordid saga of Lee’s tumultuous marriage to Pamela Anderson. That miniseries is coming next year, and we get our first look at it today.

Pam & Tommy takes place in 1995, right when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s famous sex tape made its way out into the world, and it tells the story of how those very private moments became public. Lily James stars alongside Stan as Anderson, and Seth Rogen, whose company Point Grey was one of the producers on the show, plays Rand Gauthier, the porn actor-turned-electrician who stole the video from Anderson and Lee’s house.

The trailer looks like a lot of fun. (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s marriage ended badly, and Lee went to jail for assaulting Anderson in 1998, so it’s an open question whether “a lot of fun” is the right tone here. I’m definitely going to watch it, though.) I, Tonya auteur Craig Gillespie directed the series, and the trailer shows a lot of the same frantic energy. It also shows people like Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling playing some of the peripheral characters in this whole story of sketchiness. Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” soundtracks the trailer. Tommy Lee didn’t have anything to do with that song, but it’s probably something he would’ve been playing a lot in 1995. Check it out below.

Pam & Tommy debuts on Hulu 2/2.